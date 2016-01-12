"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" is a fantasy series based on a popular book series. This show is also a reboot of the film "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones," which was intended to be the first installment of a larger franchise but failed at the box office. The story revolves around a girl named Clary, who discovers that she is a descendant of shadowhunters, a group of warriors who hunt down supernatural creatures hidden from the sight of ordinary humans. After her mother is kidnapped, Clary realizes that she must confront the leader of the Circle, Valentine, who seeks to eradicate the entire magical world.

