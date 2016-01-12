Menu
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters (2016 - 2019)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 41 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" is a fantasy series based on a popular book series. This show is also a reboot of the film "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones," which was intended to be the first installment of a larger franchise but failed at the box office. The story revolves around a girl named Clary, who discovers that she is a descendant of shadowhunters, a group of warriors who hunt down supernatural creatures hidden from the sight of ordinary humans. After her mother is kidnapped, Clary realizes that she must confront the leader of the Circle, Valentine, who seeks to eradicate the entire magical world.
Emeraude Toubia
Emeraude Toubia Isabelle Lightwood
Katherine McNamara
Katherine McNamara Clarissa "Clary" Fray
Alisha Wainwright Maia Roberts
Alberto Rosende
Alberto Rosende Simon Lewis
Isaiah Mustafa
Isaiah Mustafa Luke Garroway
Matthew Daddario
Matthew Daddario Alexander "Alec" Lightwood
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Shadowhunters - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
Shadowhunters - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 20 episodes
 
Shadowhunters - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 22 episodes
 
