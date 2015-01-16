Menu
12 Monkeys poster
Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.7
11 posters
12 Monkeys

12 Monkeys (2015 - 2018)

12 Monkeys 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 47 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In 2015, humanity has no idea that a massive catastrophe is about to occur, resulting in a significant reduction in the Earth's population. A deadly virus claims the lives of millions, and those who remain alive are forced to hide underground. In 2043, humans still cannot determine the origin of this infection or who the "patient zero" was. However, in the future, scientists have succeeded in developing time travel technology. Now, a group of enthusiasts intends to test their invention and change history.
12 обезьян - trailer
12 Monkeys  trailer
Aaron Stanford
Aaron Stanford James Cole
Barbara Sukowa
Barbara Sukowa Katarina Jones
Emily Hampshire
Emily Hampshire Jennifer Goines
Todd Stashwick
Todd Stashwick Theodore Deacon
Amanda Schull
Amanda Schull Cassandra Railly
Kirk Acevedo
Kirk Acevedo José Ramse
Cast and Crew
TV Series about Memory Loss TV Series about Memory Loss

Series rating

7.9
7.7 IMDb
Seasons
12 Monkeys - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
12 Monkeys - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 13 episodes
 
12 Monkeys - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 10 episodes
 
12 Monkeys - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 11 episodes
 
Stills
