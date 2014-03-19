The TV series "The 100" tells the story of Earth after a major catastrophe. All that remains of civilization is the space station "Ark," where the remnants of humanity have taken refuge. After 97 years of nuclear war, the local authorities decide to test whether the planet's surface is suitable for life, and as part of the experiment, they send a hundred teenage criminals there. The young colonizers must adapt to unfamiliar conditions they have only read about in books and begin building a new world.

