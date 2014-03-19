Menu
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.5
The 100

The 100 (2014 - 2020)

The 100 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 41 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 68 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "The 100" tells the story of Earth after a major catastrophe. All that remains of civilization is the space station "Ark," where the remnants of humanity have taken refuge. After 97 years of nuclear war, the local authorities decide to test whether the planet's surface is suitable for life, and as part of the experiment, they send a hundred teenage criminals there. The young colonizers must adapt to unfamiliar conditions they have only read about in books and begin building a new world.
Eli Goree
Eli Goree Wells Jaha
Kelly Hu
Kelly Hu Callie Cartwig
Devon Bostick
Devon Bostick Jasper Jordan
Marie Avgeropoulos
Marie Avgeropoulos Octavia Blake
Richard Harmon
Richard Harmon Jonathan Murphy
Thomas McDonell
Thomas McDonell Finn Collins
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.6
14 votes
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
The 100 - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 13 episodes
 
The 100 - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 16 episodes
 
The 100 - Season 3 Season 3
2016, 16 episodes
 
The 100 - Season 4 Season 4
2017, 13 episodes
 
The 100 - Season 5 Season 5
2018, 13 episodes
 
The 100 - Season 6 Season 6
2019, 13 episodes
 
The 100 - Season 7 Season 7
2020, 16 episodes
 
