Persons
Brad Garrett
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brad Garrett
Brad Garrett
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brad Garrett
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
