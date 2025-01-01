Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Fredric March
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fredric March
Fredric March
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fredric March
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1932
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1952
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1931
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1957
Best Single Performance by an Actor
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1955
Best Actor in a Single Performance
Nominee
Best Actor in a Single Performance
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1955
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1952
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1932
Most Favorite Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1960
Best Actor
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree