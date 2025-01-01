Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Calista Flockhart Awards

Awards and nominations of Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart
Awards and nominations of Calista Flockhart
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more