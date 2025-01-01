Menu
Calista Flockhart
Awards
About
Filmography
Awards and nominations of Calista Flockhart
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
