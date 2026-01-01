Menu
Laurie Metcalf
Awards
Awards and nominations of Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Laurie Metcalf
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
