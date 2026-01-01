Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Laurie Metcalf Awards

Awards and nominations of Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
