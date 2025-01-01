Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gábor Csupó
Gábor Csupó
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gábor Csupó
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Feature Film
Nominee
