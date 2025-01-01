Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Gábor Csupó Awards

Awards and nominations of Gábor Csupó

Gábor Csupó
Awards and nominations of Gábor Csupó
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991 Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Feature Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more