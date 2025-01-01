Glenda Jackson

Menu
Academy Awards, USA 1974
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1972
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Winner
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Leading Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Actress
Nominee
