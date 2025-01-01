Menu
Awards and nominations of Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004 Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
