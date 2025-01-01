Menu
James Woods
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Woods
James Woods
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Woods
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Performance in Informational Programming
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
