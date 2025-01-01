Menu
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Cromwell
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
