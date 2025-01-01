Menu
Kelly Macdonald
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2008 Sundance Film Festival 2008
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1999 Berlin International Film Festival 1999
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
