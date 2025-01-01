Menu
Kelly Macdonald
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
Awards and nominations of Kelly Macdonald
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2008
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1999
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
