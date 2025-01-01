Menu
Hugh Bonneville
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Bonneville
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2002
Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
