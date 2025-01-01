Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Ty Burrell Awards

Awards and nominations of Ty Burrell

Ty Burrell
Awards and nominations of Ty Burrell
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
