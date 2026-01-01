Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Chantal Lauby
Chantal Lauby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chantal Lauby
Chantal Lauby
Chantal Lauby
Date of Birth
23 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Gap, France
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
The Gilded Cage
(2013)
6.9
A Good Doctor
(2019)
6.8
Serial (Bad) Weddings
(2014)
Filmography
Les enfants sont rois
Drama, Detective
2024, France
5.6
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu?
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu?
Comedy
2022, France
4.6
Christmas with the Tuches
Les Tuche 4
Comedy
2021, Belgium / France
6.1
Sol
Sol
Comedy
2020, France
6.1
Serial (Bad) Weddings 2
Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au bon Dieu?
Comedy, Drama
2019, France
Watch trailer
6.9
A Good Doctor
Docteur?
Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
5.8
Photo de famille
Photo de famille
Drama, Comedy
2018, France
6.1
Wedding Unplanned
Jour J
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree