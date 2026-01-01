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Chantal Lauby
Chantal Lauby Chantal Lauby
Kinoafisha Persons Chantal Lauby

Chantal Lauby

Chantal Lauby

Date of Birth
23 March 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Place of Birth
Gap, France
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Gilded Cage 7.2
The Gilded Cage (2013)
A Good Doctor 6.9
A Good Doctor (2019)
Serial (Bad) Weddings 6.8
Serial (Bad) Weddings (2014)

Filmography

Les enfants sont rois
Les enfants sont rois
Drama, Detective 2024, France
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu? 5.6
Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu? Qu'est-ce qu'on a tous fait au Bon Dieu?
Comedy 2022, France
Christmas with the Tuches 4.6
Christmas with the Tuches Les Tuche 4
Comedy 2021, Belgium / France
Sol 6.1
Sol Sol
Comedy 2020, France
Serial (Bad) Weddings 2 6.1
Serial (Bad) Weddings 2 Qu'est-ce qu'on a encore fait au bon Dieu?
Comedy, Drama 2019, France
Watch trailer
A Good Doctor 6.9
A Good Doctor Docteur?
Comedy 2019, France
Watch trailer
Photo de famille 5.8
Photo de famille Photo de famille
Drama, Comedy 2018, France
Wedding Unplanned 6.1
Wedding Unplanned Jour J
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
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