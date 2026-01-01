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Filmography
Nikolai Volkoff
Nikolai Volkoff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolai Volkoff
Nikolai Volkoff
Nikolai Volkoff
Date of Birth
23 March 1902
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 October 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
Belorussian Station
(1970)
7.8
Striped Trip
(1961)
7.8
Wounded Game
(1977)
Filmography
6.6
They Were Actors
Oni byli aktyorami
Adventure
1981, USSR
6.3
The Kind-Hearted Ones
Dobryaki
Comedy
1979, USSR
6
Provody
Provody
Drama
1978, USSR
7.8
Wounded Game
Podranki
Drama
1977, USSR
6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat
Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime
1975, USSR
6.2
Zdravstvuyte, doktor!
Zdravstvuyte, doktor!
Drama
1974, USSR
6.2
Grandmaster
Grossmeyster
Biography, Drama, Sport
1973, USSR
7.3
The Twelve Months
Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Family, Fairy Tale
1972, USSR
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