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Nikolai Volkoff Nikolai Volkoff
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolai Volkoff

Nikolai Volkoff

Nikolai Volkoff

Date of Birth
23 March 1902
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 October 1985
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Belorussian Station 7.9
Belorussian Station (1970)
Striped Trip 7.8
Striped Trip (1961)
Wounded Game 7.8
Wounded Game (1977)

Filmography

They Were Actors 6.6
They Were Actors Oni byli aktyorami
Adventure 1981, USSR
The Kind-Hearted Ones 6.3
The Kind-Hearted Ones Dobryaki
Comedy 1979, USSR
6
Provody Provody
Drama 1978, USSR
Wounded Game 7.8
Wounded Game Podranki
Drama 1977, USSR
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat 6.5
Diamonds for the Dictatorship of the Proletariat Brillianty dlya diktatury proletariata
Crime 1975, USSR
Zdravstvuyte, doktor! 6.2
Zdravstvuyte, doktor! Zdravstvuyte, doktor!
Drama 1974, USSR
Grandmaster 6.2
Grandmaster Grossmeyster
Biography, Drama, Sport 1973, USSR
The Twelve Months 7.3
The Twelve Months Dvenadtsat mesyatsev
Family, Fairy Tale 1972, USSR
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