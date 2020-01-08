Menu
Sol

Sol 18+
Synopsis

Sol, a famous Argentine Tango performer, has lived in Buenos Aires for many years. Behind her excessive temper and her glowing smile, the Diva hides an injury from which she never really recovered: the loss of her only son, Raphaël.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 8 January 2020
World premiere 8 January 2020
Release date
8 January 2020 France U
Worldwide Gross $882,035
Production StudioCanal, Iliade and Films, JSG Entertainment
Also known as
Sol, Madame Corthis und der Tanz ins Glück, Paryskie tango
Director
Jézabel Marques
Cast
Chantal Lauby
Camille Chamoux
Giovanni Pucci
Serge Bagdassarian
Yannick Renier
6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Best Comedies 
