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Poster of Christmas with the Tuches
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Christmas with the Tuches
4.6

Christmas with the Tuches

, 2021
Les Tuche 4
Belgium, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Christmas with the Tuches
4.6

Synopsis

After having resigned from his post as President of the Republic, Jeff and his family are happy to be back in their village of Bouzolles. As the end of the year holidays approach, Cathy asks for a unique gift: to reconnect with her sister Maguy, and her husband Jean-Yves, with whom Jeff has been angry for 10 years. The reconciliation could have gone smoothly, except that during a lunch, Jeff and Jean-Yves, will once again find a subject of contention: Christmas. This family feud, which should never have left Bouzolles, will turn into a standoff between Jeff and a giant of Internet distribution.

Cast

Jean-Paul Rouve
Jean-Paul Rouve
Jeff Tuche
Isabelle Nanty
Isabelle Nanty
Maguy Marteau
Michel Blanc
Michel Blanc
Jean-Yves Marteau
Claire Nadeau
Claire Nadeau
Mamie Suze
Sarah Stern
Stéphanie Tuche
Pierre Lottin
Pierre Lottin
Wilfried Tuche
Théo Fernandez
Donald Tuche
Jérémy Lopez
Thibault
François Berléand
François Berléand
Pierre Noël
Lila Poulet-Berenfeld
Ariane Mourier
Ralph Amoussou
Director Olivier Barroux
Writer Olivier Barroux, Philippe Mechelen, Chantal Lauby, Nessim Chikhaoui, Julien Hervé
Composer Martin Rappeneau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 8 April 2022
World premiere 19 January 2021
Release date
8 December 2021 France
Budget €16,970,000
Worldwide Gross $19,259,766
Production Eskwad, Pathé, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Les Tuche 4, 100 миллионов евро 4, A Tuche család karácsonya

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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