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Jason Robards
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Robards
Jason Robards
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jason Robards
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1962
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1964
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
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