Peggy Ashcroft
Awards
Awards and nominations of Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best British Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1989
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
