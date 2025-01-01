Menu
Martin Landau
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Martin Landau
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best TV Star - Male
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Berlinale Camera
Winner
