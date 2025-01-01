Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Landau Awards

Awards and nominations of Martin Landau

Martin Landau
Awards and nominations of Martin Landau
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best TV Star - Male
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969 Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968 Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards 1967
Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Dramatic Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1990 Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Berlinale Camera
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more