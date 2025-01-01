Menu
Awards and nominations of Paul Thomas Anderson

Awards and nominations of Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson
Awards and nominations of Paul Thomas Anderson
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2002 Cannes Film Festival 2002
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996 Cannes Film Festival 1996
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012 Venice Film Festival 2012
Best Director
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008 Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000 Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 1997 Toronto International Film Festival 1997
Metro Media Award
Winner
