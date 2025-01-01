Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Paul Thomas Anderson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Thomas Anderson
Paul Thomas Anderson
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Thomas Anderson
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2012
Best Director
Winner
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 1997
Metro Media Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree