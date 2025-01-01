Menu
Spencer Tracy Awards

Awards and nominations of Spencer Tracy

Spencer Tracy
Awards and nominations of Spencer Tracy
Academy Awards, USA 1939 Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1938 Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1968 Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1962 Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1956 Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1951 Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1937 Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1955 Cannes Film Festival 1955
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1954 Golden Globes, USA 1954
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959 Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969 BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957 BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1954 BAFTA Awards 1954
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
