Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Spencer Tracy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Spencer Tracy
Academy Awards, USA 1939
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1938
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1937
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1955
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1954
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree