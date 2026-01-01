Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Stanley Kubrick Awards

Awards and nominations of Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick
Awards and nominations of Stanley Kubrick
Academy Awards, USA 1969 Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976 Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972 Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976 Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1976 BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1973 BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969 BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Film
Nominee
 UN Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965 BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
 Best British Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961 BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Filmcritica "Bastone Bianco" Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1997 Venice Film Festival 1997
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1972 Venice Film Festival 1972
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1962 Venice Film Festival 1962
Golden Lion
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981 Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Director
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1969 Moscow International Film Festival 1969
Best Feature Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more