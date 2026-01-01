Menu
Stanley Kubrick
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stanley Kubrick
Stanley Kubrick
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Stanley Kubrick
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Direction
Nominee
Best Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Film
Nominee
UN Award
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
Best British Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Filmcritica "Bastone Bianco" Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1997
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1972
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1962
Golden Lion
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Director
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1969
Best Feature Film
Nominee
