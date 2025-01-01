Menu
Awards and nominations of Kerry Washington
Awards and nominations of Kerry Washington
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
