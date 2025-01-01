Menu
Kerry Washington
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007 Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
