Kinoafisha Persons Madonna Awards

Awards and nominations of Madonna

Madonna
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Song
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003 Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Original Song
Nominee
 Worst Original Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001 Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actress of the Century
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996 Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1994 Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1988 Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1987 Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992 Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990 Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst New Star of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Movie Song
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Movie Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008 Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Best Feature Film
Nominee
