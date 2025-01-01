Menu
Madonna
Awards
Awards and nominations of Madonna
Madonna
Awards and nominations of Madonna
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Song
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Original Song
Nominee
Worst Original Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Actress of the Century
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst New Star of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Movie Song
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Movie Song
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Best Feature Film
Nominee
