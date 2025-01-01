Menu
Kinoafisha Persons F. Murray Abraham Awards

Awards and nominations of F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham
Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
