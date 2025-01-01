Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Awards and nominations of Burt Lancaster
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1962
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1955
Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1992
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1956
Best Actor
Winner
