Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Julie Christie
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julie Christie
Julie Christie
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julie Christie
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1972
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1966
Best British Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964
Best British Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree