Christopher Walken
Awards
Christopher Walken
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christopher Walken
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
