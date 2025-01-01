Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Taraji P. Henson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Taraji P. Henson
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Hero
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree