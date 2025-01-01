Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Oliver Stone
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Golden Eye
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Golden Eye
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022
CICT-UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1994
Grand Special Jury Prize
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Director
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1990
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1987
Best Director
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1991
Golden St. George
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1989
Best Film
Nominee
