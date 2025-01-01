Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Miranda Richardson Awards

Awards and nominations of Miranda Richardson

Miranda Richardson
Awards and nominations of Miranda Richardson
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more