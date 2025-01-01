Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miranda Richardson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Miranda Richardson
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree