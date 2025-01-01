Menu
Liza Minnelli
Awards
Awards and nominations of Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Liza Minnelli
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Single Program - Variety and Popular Music
Winner
Outstanding Single Program - Variety and Popular Music
Winner
Outstanding Achievement by a Supporting Performer in Music or Variety
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Variety or Music Program
Nominee
Outstanding Variety or Music Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1971
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
