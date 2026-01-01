Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Liev Schreiber Awards

Liev Schreiber
Awards and nominations of Liev Schreiber
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2005 Venice Film Festival 2005
Biografilm Award
Winner
Laterna Magica Prize
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
