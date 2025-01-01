Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Benicio Del Toro Awards

Awards and nominations of Benicio Del Toro

Benicio Del Toro
Awards and nominations of Benicio Del Toro
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008 Cannes Film Festival 2008
Best Actor
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2012 Cannes Film Festival 2012
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
 Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003 Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Latino Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2002 Sundance Film Festival 2002
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2001 Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more