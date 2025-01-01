Menu
Benicio Del Toro
Awards
Awards and nominations of Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Benicio Del Toro
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Best Actor
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2003
Best Actor
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Latino Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2002
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
