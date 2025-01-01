Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2003
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Best Canadian Feature Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
