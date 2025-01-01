Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sigourney Weaver
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sigourney Weaver
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024
Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement
Winner
Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree