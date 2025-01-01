Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Sigourney Weaver Awards

Sigourney Weaver
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980 BAFTA Awards 1980
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Role
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024 Venice Film Festival 2024
Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
