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Hugh Grant
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Hugh Grant
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1987
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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