Audrey Hepburn
Awards
Audrey Hepburn
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Audrey Hepburn
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1960
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955
World Film Favorite - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Individual Achievement - Informational Programming
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1992
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1965
Best British Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best British Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1954
Best British Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1957
Best British Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1955
Best British Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1993
Life Achievement Award
Winner
