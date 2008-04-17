4.3Delgo
Delgo, 2008
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure / 18+
Cast
Director Marc F. Adler, Jason Maurer
Writer Patrick J. Cowan, Carl Dream, Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Marc F. Adler
Composer Geoff Zanelli
Animated film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 April 2008
Release date
|17 April 2008
|Russia
|0+
|12 December 2008
|Denmark
|17 April 2008
|Kazakhstan
|12 December 2008
|New Zealand
|12 December 2008
|USA
|17 April 2008
|Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $694,782
Production Electric Eye Entertainment Corporation, Fathom Studios
Also known as
Delgo, Anh Chàng Delgo, Delgas, Delgo e il destino del mondo, Дельго, デルゴ
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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