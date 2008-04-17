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Poster of Delgo
4.3
Delgo - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Delgo
4.3

Delgo

, 2008
Delgo
USA / Comedy, Romantic, Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Delgo
4.3
Delgo - Trailer
Delgo  Trailer

Cast

Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer
Bogardus
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Delgo
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Princess Kyla
Anne Bancroft
Sedessa
Chris Kattan
Chris Kattan
Filo
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Raius
Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan
Elder Marley
Louis Gossett Jr.
Louis Gossett Jr.
King Zahn
Eric Idle
Eric Idle
Spig
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Delgo's Father
Director Marc F. Adler, Jason Maurer
Writer Patrick J. Cowan, Carl Dream, Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Marc F. Adler
Composer Geoff Zanelli
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 17 April 2008
Release date
17 April 2008 Russia 0+
12 December 2008 Denmark
17 April 2008 Kazakhstan
12 December 2008 New Zealand
12 December 2008 USA
17 April 2008 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $694,782
Production Electric Eye Entertainment Corporation, Fathom Studios
Also known as
Delgo, Anh Chàng Delgo, Delgas, Delgo e il destino del mondo, Дельго, デルゴ

Cartoon rating

4.3
Rate 12 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Delgo - Trailer
Delgo Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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