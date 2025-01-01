Menu
Natalie Portman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Awards and nominations of Natalie Portman
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Jaw Dropping Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
