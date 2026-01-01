Menu
Films
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth Awards
Awards and nominations of Pan's Labyrinth 2006
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Goofs
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
