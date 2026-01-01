Menu
Kinoafisha Films Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth Awards

Awards and nominations of Pan's Labyrinth 2006

Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007 Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
