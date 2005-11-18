Brian Jones Thanks for making a marytr of me. If it wasn't for you i'd still be alive and, no one would care.

Tom Keylock You know that isn't true. It was you screwing with Frank's head what did it, because you had nothing better to do. But you did know her...

Brian Jones Anita.

Tom Keylock You just had to go and screw it up, didn't ya? Your problem is, you were never happy - even Frank was happy.