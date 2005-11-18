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Poster of Stoned
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Stoned
5.8

Stoned

, 2005
Stoned
Great Britain / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of Stoned
5.8

Cast

Leo Gregory
Brian Jones
Paddy Considine
Paddy Considine
Frank Thorogood
David Morrissey
David Morrissey
Tom Keylock
Amelia Warner
Amelia Warner
Janet
Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen
Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw
Keith Richards
Tuva Novotny
Tuva Novotny
Anna Wohlin
Monet Mazur
Monet Mazur
Anita Pallenberg
Luke de Woolfson
Mick Jagger
David Walliams
David Walliams
Accountant
David Williams
Speecy
Director Stephen Woolley
Writer Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Geoffrey Giuliano, Frank Budgen
Composer David Arnold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 18 November 2005
Release date
18 November 2005 Great Britain
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $187,160
Production Number 9 Films, Finola Dwyer Productions, Scala Productions
Also known as
Stoned, Stoned - A História Secreta dos Rolling Stones, Stoned - Brian Jones halála, Stoned, Anos Loucos, Stoned, el genuino Rolling Stone, The Wild and Wycked World of Brian Jones, В дурмане, ブライアン・ジョーンズ　ストーンズから消えた男

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb

Quotes

Brian Jones Thanks for making a marytr of me. If it wasn't for you i'd still be alive and, no one would care.
Tom Keylock You know that isn't true. It was you screwing with Frank's head what did it, because you had nothing better to do. But you did know her...
Brian Jones Anita.
Tom Keylock You just had to go and screw it up, didn't ya? Your problem is, you were never happy - even Frank was happy.
Brian Jones You're wrong you know Tom. I was happy, somewhere in the middle there. The thing with happiness was... It was boring.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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