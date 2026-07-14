Three World War II buddies promise to meet at a specified place and time 10 years after the war. They keep their word only to discover how far apart they've grown. But the reunion sparks memories of youthful dreams that haven't been fulfilled -- and slowly, the three men reevaluate their lives and try to find a way to renew their friendship.
It's Always Fair Weather, Siempre hay un día feliz, Vorwiegend heiter, Beau fixe sur New York, Dançando nas Nuvens, Zonneschijn over New York, Alltid vackert väder, Alltid vakkert vær, Can yoldaşları, È sempre bel tempo, Fair Weather, Kuin paistetta päivän, Mindig szép az idő, På gensyn, gutter, Rantevou se 10 hronia, Siempre hace buen tiempo, Zawsze jest piękna pogoda, Ραντεβού σε 10 χρόνια, Всегда хорошая погода, いつも上天気