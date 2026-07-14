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Poster of It's Always Fair Weather
7.0
It's Always Fair Weather - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films It's Always Fair Weather
7.0

It's Always Fair Weather

, 1955
It's Always Fair Weather
USA / Comedy, Drama, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of It's Always Fair Weather
7.0
It's Always Fair Weather - Trailer
It's Always Fair Weather  Trailer

Synopsis

Three World War II buddies promise to meet at a specified place and time 10 years after the war. They keep their word only to discover how far apart they've grown. But the reunion sparks memories of youthful dreams that haven't been fulfilled -- and slowly, the three men reevaluate their lives and try to find a way to renew their friendship.

Cast

Gene Kelly
Ted Riley
Dan Dailey
Doug Hallerton
Cyd Charisse
Jackie Leighton
Dolores Gray
Madeline Bradville
David Burns
Tim
Jay C. Flippen
Jay C. Flippen
Charles Z. Culloran
Almira Sessions
Madge Blake
Herb Vigran
June Foray
Colin Kenny
Cosmo Sardo
Director Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly
Writer Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Roger Edens
Composer André Previn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 30 August 1955
Release date
1 April 1956 France U
24 April 1956 Italy
2 September 1955 USA NR
Budget $2,771,000
Worldwide Gross $1,309
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
It's Always Fair Weather, Siempre hay un día feliz, Vorwiegend heiter, Beau fixe sur New York, Dançando nas Nuvens, Zonneschijn over New York, Alltid vackert väder, Alltid vakkert vær, Can yoldaşları, È sempre bel tempo, Fair Weather, Kuin paistetta päivän, Mindig szép az idő, På gensyn, gutter, Rantevou se 10 hronia, Siempre hace buen tiempo, Zawsze jest piękna pogoda, Ραντεβού σε 10 χρόνια, Всегда хорошая погода, いつも上天気

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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It's Always Fair Weather - Trailer
It's Always Fair Weather Trailer
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