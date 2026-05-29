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5.9
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La silla
5.9
La silla
, 2026
La silla
Spain / Horror
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Synopsis
A horror novelist decides to conduct an experiment to make his next work more realistic. He asks his wife to tie him to a chair and gag him for two hours so he can experience his character's emotions.
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Cast
Jaime Lorente
Daniel Lonces
Christina Ochoa
Irene
Rodrigo Poisón
Santiago Molero
Lorenzo
Iñaki Urriza
Víctor
Daniel Urriza
Víctor
Eva Rufo
Carla
Alba de la Fuente
Diana
Estíbaliz Veiga
Miriam
Marta Fuenar
Rosa (vecina)
Pedro Martell
Vecino
Director
Ángel de la Cruz
Writer
Ángel de la Cruz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
29 May 2026
Release date
29 May 2026
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$79,862
Production
AF Films, Ézaro
Also known as
La silla
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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