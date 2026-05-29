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Poster of La silla
5.9
Kinoafisha Films La silla
5.9

La silla

, 2026
La silla
Spain / Horror
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of La silla
5.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A horror novelist decides to conduct an experiment to make his next work more realistic. He asks his wife to tie him to a chair and gag him for two hours so he can experience his character's emotions.

Cast

Jaime Lorente
Jaime Lorente
Daniel Lonces
Christina Ochoa
Christina Ochoa
Irene
Rodrigo Poisón
Santiago Molero
Santiago Molero
Lorenzo
Iñaki Urriza
Víctor
Daniel Urriza
Víctor
Eva Rufo
Carla
Alba de la Fuente
Diana
Estíbaliz Veiga
Miriam
Marta Fuenar
Rosa (vecina)
Pedro Martell
Vecino
Director Ángel de la Cruz
Writer Ángel de la Cruz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 May 2026
Release date
29 May 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $79,862
Production AF Films, Ézaro
Also known as
La silla

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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