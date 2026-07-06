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Mother Promise
5.9
Mother Promise
, 2026
Mother Promise
India / Comedy, Crime, Drama
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Synopsis
A gambler loses everything in Bengaluru and flees from dons, smugglers, and misfits while his own mother joins the pursuit. A riotous comedy about chaos, family, and the one promise even the toughest men dare not break.
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Cast
Vinaya Prasad
Dhananjaya
Geetha
Chi Gurudutt
Poornachandra Mysuru
Nagabhushana
Mahadeva Prasad
Writer
Arun Bharamannavar
,
Poornachandra Mysuru
,
Mahadeva Prasad
Composer
Navaneeth Sham
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 46 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
6 July 2026
Release date
10 July 2026
India
U/A 13+
17 July 2026
UAE
18TC
Budget
70,000,000 INR
Production
Daali Pictures
Also known as
Mother Promise
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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