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Poster of Mother Promise
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Mother Promise
5.9

Mother Promise

, 2026
Mother Promise
India / Comedy, Crime, Drama
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Not going 0
Poster of Mother Promise
5.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A gambler loses everything in Bengaluru and flees from dons, smugglers, and misfits while his own mother joins the pursuit. A riotous comedy about chaos, family, and the one promise even the toughest men dare not break.

Cast

Vinaya Prasad
Dhananjaya
Geetha
Chi Gurudutt
Poornachandra Mysuru
Nagabhushana
Mahadeva Prasad
Writer Arun Bharamannavar, Poornachandra Mysuru, Mahadeva Prasad
Composer Navaneeth Sham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 46 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 July 2026
Release date
10 July 2026 India U/A 13+
17 July 2026 UAE 18TC
Budget 70,000,000 INR
Production Daali Pictures
Also known as
Mother Promise

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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