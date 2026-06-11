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All the Lovers in the Night
6.8
All the Lovers in the Night
, 2026
Subete mayonaka no koibitotachi
Japan / Drama, Romantic
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Synopsis
Freelance proofreader Fuyuko's carefully ordered life in solitude begins to transform after meeting Mitsutsuka, a quiet high school physics teacher.
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Cast
Yukino Kishii
Tadanobu Asano
Mitsutsuka
Misato Morita
Akihisa Shiono
Yûko Nakamura
Kirara Inori
Tomo Nakai
Yûta Hayashi
Mai Fukagawa
Mijika Nagai
Director
Yukiko Sode
Writer
Yukiko Sode
,
Mieko Kawakami
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 19 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
11 June 2026
Release date
1 January 2027
Spain
Also known as
Subete mayonaka no koibitotachi, All the Lovers in the Night, De toutes les nuits, les amants, Subete mayonaka no koibito-tachi, Wszyscy zakochani nocą, すべて真夜中の恋人たち
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Film rating
6.8
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10
votes
6.8
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