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Poster of All the Lovers in the Night
6.8
Kinoafisha Films All the Lovers in the Night
6.8

All the Lovers in the Night

, 2026
Subete mayonaka no koibitotachi
Japan / Drama, Romantic
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Poster of All the Lovers in the Night
6.8
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Synopsis

Freelance proofreader Fuyuko's carefully ordered life in solitude begins to transform after meeting Mitsutsuka, a quiet high school physics teacher.

Cast

Yukino Kishii
Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano
Mitsutsuka
Misato Morita
Misato Morita
Akihisa Shiono
Akihisa Shiono
Yûko Nakamura
Yûko Nakamura
Kirara Inori
Tomo Nakai
Yûta Hayashi
Mai Fukagawa
Mijika Nagai
Director Yukiko Sode
Writer Yukiko Sode, Mieko Kawakami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 11 June 2026
Release date
1 January 2027 Spain
Also known as
Subete mayonaka no koibitotachi, All the Lovers in the Night, De toutes les nuits, les amants, Subete mayonaka no koibito-tachi, Wszyscy zakochani nocą, すべて真夜中の恋人たち

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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