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Filmography
Misato Morita
Misato Morita
Kinoafisha
Persons
Misato Morita
Misato Morita
Misato Morita
Date of Birth
13 September 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat
(2022)
7.4
The Naked Director
(2019)
6.8
All the Lovers in the Night
(2026)
Filmography
6.8
All the Lovers in the Night
Subete mayonaka no koibitotachi
Drama, Romantic
2026, Japan
6.4
City Hunter
Shiti Hanta
Action, Comedy, Crime
2024, Japan
8
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat
Drama, Romantic, ,
2022, Japan
7.4
The Naked Director
Drama, Comedy,
2019, Japan
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