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Misato Morita
Misato Morita Misato Morita
Kinoafisha Persons Misato Morita

Misato Morita

Misato Morita

Date of Birth
13 September 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat 8.0
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat (2022)
The Naked Director 7.4
The Naked Director (2019)
All the Lovers in the Night 6.8
All the Lovers in the Night (2026)

Filmography

All the Lovers in the Night 6.8
All the Lovers in the Night Subete mayonaka no koibitotachi
Drama, Romantic 2026, Japan
City Hunter 6.4
City Hunter Shiti Hanta
Action, Comedy, Crime 2024, Japan
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat 8
She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat
Drama, Romantic, , 2022, Japan
The Naked Director 7.4
The Naked Director
Drama, Comedy, 2019, Japan
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